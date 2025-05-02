Central Railway cancels May 4 mega block for NEET aspirants' convenience

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) In a relief to students appearing for NEET-2025, the nationwide pre-medical entrance test, the Central Railway on Friday cancelled its weekly `mega block' on suburban corridors in Mumbai on May 4.

In a release issued in the evening, it said there will be no mega block on the Main line, Harbour line and Trans Harbour line "to ensure smooth and convenient travel for NEET aspirants and their accompanying family members".

In Mumbai, Railway authorities usually halt or curtail suburban services for a few hours every Sunday for maintenance and infrastructure upgradation works.

Railway officials said though there will be no mega block coming Sunday, suburban local trains will be operated as per the Sunday timetable with fewer services. PTI KK KRK