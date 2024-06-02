Central Railway completes platform widening work at Thane after 63-hour mega block

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) The Central Railway on Sunday said it has completed widening work of platforms 5 and 6 at Thane.

The CR shared details about the special block for infrastructure upgrade work at Thane station. It said the platform 5/6 has been widened by 2-3 metres over a length of 587 metres.

The Central Railway had initiated a 63-hour mega block at Thane railway station and a 36-hour special block at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The mega block began at midnight on May 30-31 (Thursday-Friday night).

The platform widening project involved the use of 750 pre-cast hollow blocks and required the coordination of 400 workers, 20 teams and 10 contractors, a CR official said.

As many as 935 trains were cancelled during the 63-hour period, the official said. PTI VT VT