Central Railway General Manager Vijay Kumar cremated

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) The last rites of Central Railway General Manager Vijay Kumar were performed at a crematorium here on Wednesday morning, a day after his death, officials said.

He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai.

The cremation was attended by Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar, Western Railway General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta, North Western Railway General Manager Amitabh and other railway officials along with Kumar's family members and friends, the officials said.

Kumar, 56, who had assumed charge as the Central Railway general manager just over a month ago, passed away at his official residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday. As per the preliminary medical assessment, a cardiac arrest in sleep could be the cause of his death.

He was rushed to Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors declared him dead.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Kumar, an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), had assumed charge as the CR general manager on October 1, 2025.

Over his 35-year career, he held several key posts across the Indian Railways, including in the Railway Board, Northern Railway, North Western Railway and Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

He also held the positions of executive director and director (rolling stock) of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

Kumar played a role in the semi-high-speed corridor development and supervised speed trials of the Spanish-designed Talgo trains during his stint in the Railway Board, the officials said. PTI KK NP