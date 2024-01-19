Central Railway GM conducts surprise inspection at CSMT, Masjid stations

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Central Railway (CR) General Manager Ram Karan Yadav on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the Masjid railway stations in south Mumbai.

Advertisment

In a release, the CR said that the inspection covered various critical areas focusing on key aspects that contribute to an enhanced travel experience.

The release further said that the surprise inspection kicked off at the CSMT Kalyan end, from where he visited the Masjid railway station, boarding a suburban local, and on returning from there, he inspected the CSMT main line station and the surrounding area of the station.

"Accessibility aspects, food, and utility stalls were carefully examined, reinforcing the railway's dedication to providing a convenient and inclusive travel experience," the release said.

Last year, Yadav had travelled by a suburban local and conducted a surprise inspection at the Thane railway station. PTI KK NP