Central Railway makes budget-friendly meals available on 15 stations

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The Central Railway along with IRCTC has made "budget-friendly" meals available for train passengers considering the heavy rush during summer on some of its stations.

Advertisment

In a release issued on Tuesday, Central Railway said that budget-friendly meal options are available on 15 major railway stations where long-distance trains halt.

The facility is available at Igatpuri, Karjat, Manmad, Khandwa, Badnera, Shegaon, Pune, Miraj, Daund, Sainagar Shirdi, Nagpur, Wardha, Solapur, Wadi and Kurduwadi stations.

The initiative is launched particularly for passengers travelling in unreserved compartments, it said.

A railway official said that an "economy meal" can be purchased for just Rs 20. It will contain seven puris and potato bhaji, whereas for Rs 50, one can buy "snack meals" with rice dishes. PTI KK KRK