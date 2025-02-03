Central Railway marks 100 years of electrification with several events

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Central Railway on Monday marked 100 years of electrification of trains with a series of events, including an exhibition and a walkathon.

This journey of the Indian Railways began on February 3, 1925, when the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), which later on became Central Railway, operated the first electric train between Bombay VT (now CSMT) and Kurla Harbour, covering 16 kilometres.

The milestone came nearly 72 years after India's first train ran between Boribandar (now CSMT) and Thane on April 16, 1853.

"The introduction of the 1500V DC system marked a shift from steam-powered locomotives to electric traction, paving the way for modernization. With 100 per cent electrification of its broad gauge network achieved in February 2023, Central Railway continues to advance towards sustainability," an official release said.

As part of the centenary celebrations, General Manager Dharam Veer Meena inaugurated an exhibition at CSMT showcasing the evolution of electric traction.

Speaking at a function organised specially on the centenary of electrification, Meena said the milestone was "a confluence of history and progress".

He reaffirmed the railways' commitment to innovation, service improvements and technological advancements.

"The exhibition includes display boards, miniature working models, and other exhibits highlighting technological advancements in railway electrification. The exhibition at CSMT's platform 7-8 is open for public viewing. A walkathon, with over 250 participants, traced Indian Railways' electrification journey," CR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila said.

The celebrations also featured a short film on railway electrification and a detailed presentation by Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) Vineet Kumar. PTI KK BNM