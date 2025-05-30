Central Railway renames Osmanabad station in Maharashtra as Dharashiv

Mumbai: The Osmanabad railway station in central Maharashtra has been renamed as `Dharashiv', officials said on Friday.

The station previously known as Usmanabad, with the station code UMD, has now been officially renamed Dharashiv, with the new station code DRSV, the Central Railway said in a release.

The Maharashtra government has already changed the name of Osmanabad city and district (locally pronounced as `Usmanabad') as Dharashiv and the proposal to change the name of the station was pending with the railways. "The new station name and code have been approved by the Indian Railways Conference Association," the release stated.

To implement the name change, the Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be temporarily shut down from 11:45 pm to 01:30 am on June 1, 2025.

Osmanabad/Usmanabad was named for a 20th century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad. Dharashiv is the name of an 8th century cave complex in the area.