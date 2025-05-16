Central Railway saved Rs 170 cr in 2024-25 by switching to HOG technology

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) The Central Railways has saved Rs 170.7 crore in the last financial year because of energy-efficient Head-On Generation (HOG) operation, an official said on Friday.

The Central Railway has achieved 86.71 per cent of train operations on HOG technology in 2024-25, saving Rs 170.7 crore in "environmental clearance and operational costs" in all five divisions, the official said.

As per a railway release, the technology brought the highest saving of Rs 136.16 crore in the Mumbai division, followed by Rs 22.31 crore in Pune, Rs 6.96 crore in Nagpur, Rs 3.68 crore in Solapur, and Rs 1.59 crore in Bhusawal.

HOG is a modern power supply system where electricity is drawn directly from the overhead electric lines (OHE) by the locomotive and distributed to the train coaches to power air conditioning, lighting, and other electrical needs, it stated.

The innovative system is replacing the conventional End-On Generation (EOG) method, which relies on diesel-powered generator cars attached to the train.

Unlike the EOG, which requires two diesel generator cars at both ends of a train, the HOG draws power seamlessly from the locomotive, eliminating the need for generator cars, reducing diesel consumption, and cutting down harmful emissions.

"The transition to HOG results in quieter, cleaner, and more efficient train operations," the release stated, adding that HOG contributes to cost efficiency and underlines the Railways' pivotal role in achieving the nation's environmental and energy goals. PTI KK ARU