Central Railway to operate special traffic and power blocks for Karjat yard work

Mumbai, Sept 17 (PTI) The Central Railway will operate special traffic and power blocks between September 18 and 22 for remodelling Karjat station yard in neighbouring Raigad district.

The restrictions will result into the cancellation, regulation, and short termination of some long-distance and local train services.

Services of local trains will be impacted mainly between the Kalyan and Khopoli sections.

"These blocks are essential for carrying out pre-NI OHE works, portal erection, dismantling, anchor shifting, load transfer, and insertion of new crossing points," according to a release issued by the CR on Wednesday night.

These blocks will be conducted on September 18, 22, and 23 for two to four hours during late morning and early afternoon hours. On September 24, the block will be conducted in two intervals of two hours each between 1.20 am and 3.20 pm. PTI KK NSK