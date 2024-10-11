Central Railway to operate traffic-power blocks for Carnac road overbridge girder launch

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Central Railway said it will operate special traffic and power blocks in the intervening nights of October 12-13 and October 13-14 to launch girders of the Carnac road overbridge (ROB) between CSMT and Masjid stations.

In a release issued on Friday evening, CR said the block on October 12-13 will be of six hours, while the one on October 13-14 will be of three hours.

"The blocks are expected to impact suburban train services on the Main and Harbour lines as suburban services will remain shut between Byculla-CSMT on the main line and Vadala Road and CSMT on the Harbour Line. During the block periods, suburban trains will be short-terminated at Byculla, Parel, Kurla, and Vadala Road stations," the release said.

Several long-distance mail and express trains will be short-terminated at Dadar and Panvel, with some rescheduled, while several services will remain cancelled. which may cause some inconvenience to passengers, it added.

"Late night travellers will have to start early, especially on Saturday, as the last locals will depart much earlier than their scheduled departure. There will be no mega block on CR's suburban network on Sunday," the release informed.

Carnac Brigade, one of the prime east-west connectors in the southern part of the metropolis, was razed a few years ago. It is being rebuilt. PTI KK BNM