Central Railway to operate two-hour night block between Kalyan and Ambarnath stations

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday said it will operate a special traffic block on the Up and Down South-East lines on the Kalyan-Ambarnath section during the intervening night of December 2 and 3 for launching of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders at Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

The block will be operated for two hours - from 1.20 am to 3.20 am, it said.

Due to the block, a few trains will be cancelled, while a couple of late night trains will be short-terminated, the CR said in a release.

The last local before the block for Karjat from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will depart CSMT at 11.30 pm and the last local before the block for CSMT from Khopoli will depart Khopoli at 11.15 pm, it said, adding that the departure time of the first local on Sunday morning was also revised.

"All Up and Down services towards South-East will remain cancelled between Kalyan and Ambarnath stations during the block period," the CR release said. PTI KK NP