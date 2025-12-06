Central Railway to run 14 special trains

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Central Railway is running 14 `Train on Demand' special services to cater to increased passenger rush during the "festival season and winter vacations" on Saturday and Sunday (December 6-7), it said in a release.

Special trains were also being operated in view of the rush created by the cancellation of multiple IndiGo flights, sources said.

The special trains will connect major destinations including Madgaon, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) and carry a mix of classes -- AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class -- to cater to passengers from all segments, said the release.

CSMT-Nagpur special train will depart on December 7 at 3.30 pm, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-Madgaon special will leave at 11.10 am, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Hyderabad special at 5.20 pm, and Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin special at 8.20 pm.

More special services would be run as per passenger requirement, the CR said.