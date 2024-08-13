Central Railway to run 18 special trains from August 15 to 20

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) The Central Railway will operate 18 special trains connecting major destinations during the long weekend, considering the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan festival amid the increasing passenger demand.

These special trains will run on LTT Mumbai-Nagpur (2 services), LTT Mumbai-Madgaon (4 services), CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur (2 services), Pune-Nagpur (4 services) and Kalaburagi-Bengaluru (6 services) routes between August 15 and 20, the CR stated.

The Central Railway planned to run special trains to provide convenient travel options for passengers during the long weekend marked by Independence Day and Rakhi festival, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

"CR decided to run these special trains given the increased demand," he added.

Reservations for the special trains are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website. PTI KK NSK