Central Railway trains delayed by cattle accident, technical glitch

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) A few suburban and long-distance trains of the Central Railway were delayed on Wednesday evening due to a cattle run-over incident near Kasara station coupled with a technical glitch, officials said.

A Kasara-bound local train was detained between Khardi and Umbermali stations for a long time after a cattle was run over on the tracks around 5.30 pm.

The incident led to a glitch in the braking system of the local train, and hence, with the help of an assisting engine, it was taken to Kasara station.

At least five long-distance trains and a few other locals were delayed as a result, officials said.

Another railway official said that a Titwala-bound fast suburban local developed a technical glitch near Ghatkopar station in Mumbai around 6 pm.

After 20 to 25 minutes, the train resumed the journey and was taken to the Thane station where it was sent to the car shed.

Some commuters complained that crowds on the platforms and in local trains swelled due to the late-running locals. Some trains were running at least 30-40 minutes late. PTI KK KRK