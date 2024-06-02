Central Railway's Nagpur division records freight earnings of Rs 427 cr for May

Nagpur, Jun 2 (PTI) The Nagpur Division of Central Railway recorded freight earnings of Rs 472.03 crore in May by loading 1,142 rakes, an increase of 1.3 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

The release said the achievement underscores the division's commitment to delivering consistent value to its stakeholders, as per a CR release.

Cumulatively, from April 24 to May 24, the division has achieved earnings totalling Rs 892.18 crore, reflecting sustained momentum in freight transportation services.

It said that the performance across various freight categories includes the earnings from coal traffic at Rs 386.02 crore by loading 910 rakes. It said earnings increased by 15 per cent over the corresponding month of last year of Rs 335.48 crore with 869 rakes. PTI CLS NSK