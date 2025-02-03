Central schemes not delivering results: Arvind Sawant in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Monday said government schemes are not delivering positive results, saying there is always a gap between the Centre's words and deeds.

"Pakka ghar, har ghar jal...kahan hai, kab hoga? (where are the pucca houses and water connection for all, when will it happen?)," Sawant said criticising the PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

"There is always a lot of difference between the government's words and deeds," the MP from Mumbai (South) said.

Sawant also voiced concerns over the Kumbh Mela stampede in which at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders alleged that the BJP government takes steps only for political gains. He also accused the BJP of forcing companies to shift investments from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

NCP (SP) leader Amol Kolhe also criticised the government and raised the Maha Kumbh stampede in his speech.

JD(U) MP D Kamait and BJP's Faggan Singh Kulaste also took part in the debate and defended the government policies in their speeches.