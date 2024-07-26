Central schemes renamed in West Bengal, claims BJP MP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Friday alleged the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has renamed several developmental schemes of the Centre while implementing them in the state.

Participating in the debate on Union Budget 2024-25, the MP from West Bengal's Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat said the budget aims for the welfare of the farmers, youths and people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities.

He highlighted various development schemes of the Central government, including the Mudra loan scheme, welfare schemes for tribal women, and urban housing for the poor.

Khan claimed the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have been given local names by the Trinamool Congress dispensation in West Bengal even though these are centrally sponsored schemes.

The BJP MP alleged the situation in West Bengal has been deteriorating and it may see a Kashmir-like situation of 1990 when thousands of Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the Valley.

Independent MP from Bihar Rajesh Ranjan slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, alleging that it has not done anything to help the unemployed people belonging to SC and ST communities.

Unemployment has become a big problem for the country, he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Chhotelal alleged that even though the BJP has been in power at the Centre for over 10 years, promises made to the farmers have not been fulfilled.

The budget was prepared to save the government, he alleged. PTI ACB ACB NSD NSD