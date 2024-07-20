Central school on IIT Indore campus gets bomb threat email; case registered

Indore, Jul 20 (PTI) A central school located on the campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has received an email threatening to “blow up” the school building on Independence Day, police said on Saturday.

The central school, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, received the email on Friday evening and a complaint was made at Simrol police station on Saturday morning, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Umakant Chowdhry said, “As per the complaint received at Simrol police station, the email was sent from an ID named after Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was sent at the official email address of the school.” He said that the sender threatened to blow up the school campus on August 15 (Independence Day). Police have launched a probe into it, the official said.

Simrol police station in-charge Amit Kumar said, “We have received the written complaint and our team is investigating the matter.” PTI COR ADU MVG NR