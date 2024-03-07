Central Secretariat Service officers takes out march to protest against delay in promotions

New Delhi: A large number of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers on Thursday carried out a protest march outside the Shastri Bhawan here against the "delay" in the submission of a report by a cadre review committee which has hampered their promotions.

The protest march was held during lunchtime.

"As far as today's peace march in Shastri Bhawan is concerned, more than 2,500 officers participated in it," said Udit Arya, President of CSS Forum -- an association of the CSS officers.

He said the next march would be held on March 11th on Nirman Bhawan premises.

"We are expecting a gathering of approximately 5,000 officers there," Arya said.

The central government had constituted a high-level cadre review committee (CRC) on October 27, 2022, to assess the rising demand for manpower across various ministries/departments, keeping in view the increasing number of schemes and projects of government.

It was asked to suggest the steps for better cadre management and smooth career progression of the staff members of the central secretariat, the CSS Forum had said in a recent letter to the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Arya said that the CSS officers are only demanding that the submission and implementation of the report of the CRC be expedited.

"We still have hope that the Hon'ble Prime Minister will intervene in the matter and direct the concerned officials for immediate submission and implementation of the CRC report," he added.

The association's letter to the DoPT Secretary had said that "if the government does not wake up from its deep slumber on the cadre review matter, a full-fledged non-cooperation movement will be started".

The sanctioned strength of the CSS officers, considered as the backbone of the central government working, is 13,016, according to the latest data.

"As per information available with us, at least 20 departments of the government of India have sent requisition of more than 2,500 additional posts. The number will be huge if the data of all the departments is considered," the letter said.

Due to the delay in submission of the report of the cadre review committee, these departments are facing a crippling shortage of manpower, which is also hampering official work, it claimed.