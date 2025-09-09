Central security team arrives in Imphal ahead of PM's likely visit

Imphal, Sep 9 (PTI) A team of central security officials arrived in Imphal on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Manipur, a state official said.

The central team will review and oversee security preparedness in the state, conduct area domination exercises and secure all potential venues where the Prime Minister might visit, he said.

The state police and central paramilitary forces will also coordinate closely with the team to ensure foolproof security arrangements, the official said.

Modi, during his likely visit to the ethnic strife-torn state in the second week of this month, may address public rallies in Imphal and Churachandpur, he said.

If it materialises, this would be the Prime Minister's first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in May 2023, claiming over 260 lives and rendering thousands homeless.