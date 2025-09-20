Central Silk Board celebrates 76th foundation day, honours outstanding sericulturists

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) The Central Silk Board on Saturday celebrated its 76th foundation day at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, with Dr K Sudhakar, Member of Parliament from Chikkaballapura, presenting awards to outstanding sericulturists.

In his address, Sudhakar highlighted the importance of silk and the sericulture sector, assuring farmers of full support and cooperation.

According to a press release, G Lakshmi Narayana, Member of Parliament from Anantapur, inaugurated an exhibition of silk products and shared his views on strengthening sericulture.

Padmini Singla, Joint Secretary (Silk) in the Ministry of Textiles, expressed confidence that India could achieve self-reliance in sericulture through the adoption of innovative technologies.

She also distributed appointment letters to newly appointed agricultural scientists, the release added.