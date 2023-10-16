Central 'tasar' research body inks pact with J'khand forest dept entity to boost silk farming

Ranchi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Central Tasar Research and Training Institute (CTRTI), Ranchi and a Jharkhand forest department entity on Monday inked an MoU to promote tasar silk culture and boost its farming in the state. The partnership between CTRTI under the Central Silk Board and the Sidho Kanho Agriculture and Forest Produce State Co-Operative Federation Ltd, Jharkhand (SIDHKOFED) holds significance as India is the second-largest producer of silk in the world, officials said.

Advertisment

Jharkhand is the largest producer of tasar silk in the country, accounting for around 65 per cent of the total domestic production, they said.

"A memorandum of understanding was signed between the CTRTI, Ranchi and SIDHCOFED. This MoU was established to foster collaboration and work jointly for the betterment of tasar farmers in Jharkhand," a statement from CTRTI said.

Addressing the event, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjeev Kumar emphasised on the core theme and objectives of the collaboration, highlighting the significant potential for forest produce management and business development to enhance the livelihood of farmers.

Advertisment

During the programme, there were detailed discussions and planning sessions among officials of the Sidho Kanho federation, DFOs/IFS officers, and scientists from CTRTI, Ranchi.

These discussions revolved around the modus operandi of the MoU for enhancing tasar production and productivity in Jharkhand, the statement said.

On the occasion, a five-day training programme was launched for 20 farmers who visited farms, fields, a museum, and laboratories of the research institute CTRTI Ranchi, Director Dr NB Chowdary assured all possible technical support to ensure the successful implementation of the MoU.

It caters to the research and development (R&D) needs of tropical and temperate tasar sectors. PTI NAM BDC