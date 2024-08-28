Central team arrives in Tripura to assess flood damage

Agartala, Aug 28 (PTI) A five-member inter-ministerial central team arrived here on Wednesday to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the devastating floods, an official said.

The floods have resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people and rendered over one lakh people homeless.

Brijesh Pandey, secretary of the revenue department, said during a press conference that the team, led by B C Joshi, joint secretary of the ministry of home affairs (MHA), will evaluate the extent of the damage by visiting some of the worst-hit areas.

The team includes officials from the ministries of finance, transport, rural development, and water resources.

Pandey mentioned that all district magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to be prepared to assist the team in their respective areas.

"For the first time since August 19, the water level in Gomati reservoir has fallen below the danger level. Restoration work in Gomati and South Tripura districts is ongoing," he said.

Currently, 53,356 people are residing in 369 relief camps as their homes have either collapsed or been washed away. The administration has begun providing relief assistance for rebuilding efforts.

The estimated financial loss from floods could reach Rs 15,000 crore, officials said. The Pradesh Congress Committee has already called for a special central package to support the state’s rebuilding efforts following the widespread devastation. PTI PS MNB