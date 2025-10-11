Central team inspects Sabarimala ropeway project sites

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 11 (PTI) A central team has conducted inspections at Sannidhanam (temple complex), Marakkootam, and Pampa Hilltop in connection with the much-awaited Sabarimala ropeway project, the TDB said.

The team visited the proposed project areas on Friday and Saturday as part of the final approval process, the apex temple body managing the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple said in a statement.

Officials carried out a detailed survey of forest and Devaswom lands earmarked for the project, including the trees that would be partially or fully cut as part of the initiative.

The final approval for the ropeway will be granted based on the report submitted by the central team, the Travancore Devaswom Board said.

The inspection team comprised officials from the Wildlife Institute of India, the Union Forest and Wildlife Department, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority. State Forest Department officials and TDB representatives also participated in the survey.