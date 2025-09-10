Central team meets Uttarakhand CM after taking stock of damage in disaster-hit areas

Dehradun, Sep 10 (PTI) An inter-ministerial central team on Wednesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after visiting the disaster-hit districts of the state to assess the damage caused to life and property. The seven-member team, led by Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry R Prasanna, which arrived here on Monday, inspected the affected areas of Dharali-Harsil in Uttarkashi district, Tharali in Chamoli, Saanji in Pauri, Kapkot in Bageshwar, Chenagad in Rudraprayag and Nainital and took stock of the damage.

The team also shared the feedback received from the affected people during the meeting with Dhami.

It said the immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh provided by the state government to the families of those who died in the disaster and the owners of completely damaged houses has been of great relief to the affected people.

The central team also appreciated the initiative of having complete data of all pregnant women available with the district administration concerned and maintaining continuous contact for making arrangements for their health and safe delivery and said it would give its suggestion to adopt this in other states as well.

Dhami described Uttarakhand as a very disaster-sensitive state and said during monsoon, it has to face serious problems of landslides, floods and waterlogging due to excessive rainfall.

In order to reduce the losses in these incidents, national level institutions need to work together to further strengthen advance weather warning system, he said.

Due to excess rainfall this year, there has been loss of life as well as damage to property in various areas of the state. Dhami said cloudburst and landslides in the hilly areas of the state cause permanent damage to the land and it is not possible to use such places again for farming or construction work.

He also stressed on making an effective action plan for such places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas of Uttarakhand on Thursday and chair a high-level meeting to review the situation.

Heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides have ravaged various parts of Uttarakhand this monsoon including Dharali-Harsil in Uttarkashi, Tharali in Chamoli, Saanji in Pauri and Kapkot in Bageshwar district.

According to an official estimate, natural disasters in Uttarakhand since April have claimed 81 lives, injured 114 people and left 94 missing.