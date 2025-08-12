Central team of Health ministry and WHO visits Mandsaur after six GBS cases confirmed

Mandsaur (MP), Aug 12 (PTI) A joint team comprising representatives from the Union Health Ministry and WHO visited Multanpura village in Mandsaur district on Tuesday after six cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome were reported.

District Magistrate Aditi Garg said GBS was confirmed in six individuals, and two of them are availing medical treatment outside the district.

GBS cases were reported a few weeks ago, after which the administration conducted a door-to-door survey, Garg told PTI Videos.

An official said that three patients have been discharged after recovery, while the rest are undergoing treatment in Indore, Ahmedabad, and Bhopal.

He said a team of Union Health Ministry and WHO representatives visited the village and took stock of the situation. They were accompanied by experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The joint team is trying to ascertain the number of GBS cases in the area.

GBS is a rare neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, causing muscular weakness and paralysis in some cases.

Early identification of GBS symptoms and timely treatment are important for recovery. PTI COR MAS NSK