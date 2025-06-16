Central team says cholera in endemic stage in Odisha's Jajpur district

Bhubaneswar, Jun 16 (PTI) A central team, after inspecting diarrhoea and cholera-hit areas in Odisha's Jajpur, on Monday said that cholera was at an endemic stage in the district.

There is no cholera outbreak in the district, it is endemic with just a little surge in cases, Shibani, Lahiri, a member of the central team, told reporters here.

"We have seen an outbreak of diarrhoeal diseases. We have given suggestions to the state on water safety, food safety, maintenance of personal hygiene and awareness creation," she said.

The state government has already started distributing medicines in the affected areas and the maximum of the patients have been managed, Lahiri said.

Bhagirathi Diwedi, another member of the central team, said that it was confirmed from laboratory test reports that cholera cases have been detected in the district.

The state authority is monitoring the caseload, he said.

"We are holding discussions with the officers concerned of Odisha and giving necessary suggestions," he said.

A 14-member central team visited Jajpur district on Sunday and held a meeting with the district administration.

The team is also likely to visit some other districts, where diarrhoea cases have been reported.

State Health and Family Welfare Secretary Aswathy S visited the district on Monday and reviewed the preventive measures taken to control the disease.

"The caseload has decreased and few patients with mild symptoms have been admitted to hospitals on Sunday and Monday," Aswathy said.

District Collector P Anvesha Reddy said that about 260 diarrhoea patients are under treatment in different health facilities in the district.

"We are now giving emphasis to disinfection, personal hygiene and awareness campaigns," she said.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Bijay Mishra said that the in-patient flow to the hospitals has come down on Monday. While 311 patients were under treatment in the hospitals of the district on Sunday, it came down to 259 on Monday, he stated.

Meanwhile, the local administration in Bari and Binjharpur area in the district has shut down hotels, eateries, fast-food stalls, meat shops and water packaging units for two weeks, officials said.

Community gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, religious rituals, and feasts, have also been discouraged, they said. PTI BBM BBM ACD