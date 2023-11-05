Central team takes stock of works under Jalshakti Abhiyan in Thane district

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) A team from the Central government took stock of the projects under the Jalshakti Abhiyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing works, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

A team, including Niti Ayog member Jagriti Singla and Vaishnavi Parihar, a scientist with the Central ground water board department, visited villages in the district on November 2 and 3 and held discussions with sarpanchs and other stakeholders, he said.

As per a release, the team met collector Ashok Shingare and the Zilla Parishad CEO Manuj Jindal, who briefed them about the ongoing works under the Jalshakti Abhiyan.

The team visited Bhiwandi taluka on Friday to inspect works under the initiative and expressed satisfaction with the water levels in the lakes. PTI COR ARU