Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of Andhra

Amaravati, Nov 9 (PTI) A seven-member central team will visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday to assess the damages caused by cyclone Montha in six districts.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by Pousumi Basu, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, will inspect cyclone-hit regions to evaluate the extent of losses.

"The Central Team will tour the affected areas for two days to inspect damages and interact with impacted families directly," Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director, Prakhar Jain said.

According to Jain, on Monday, Team-1 will visit Bapatla district, while Team-2 will cover Krishna, Eluru, and East Godavari districts. The next day, teams will visit Prakasam, Konaseema districts.

The Central Team comprises officials from agriculture, expenditure, water resources, highways, rural development, power, and space departments, representing multiple ministries of the Government of India, he said.

Jain said that the teams will conduct field inspections, review agricultural, housing, and infrastructure damages, and prepare reports on cyclone impact for government evaluation and assistance.

The visit follows widespread destruction caused by cyclone Montha across Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts, leading to significant crop loss, infrastructure damage, and displacement of affected families during heavy rains.

According to APSDMA, the Central Team's report will help the state finalise its memorandum for Central assistance to expedite relief, rehabilitation, and infrastructure restoration activities.

Detailed damage reports from district administrations are being compiled for submission during the team's visit, ensuring accurate representation of field-level losses and required recovery measures. PTI MS STH ADB