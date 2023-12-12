Central team to visit 4 districts in Andhra Pradesh affected by cyclone Michaung

Amaravati, Dec 12 (PTI) A five-member team constituted by the Central government is scheduled to visit four districts in Andhra Pradesh to estimate the losses caused by the cyclone Michaung, said an official on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director B R Ambedkar said the team will visit Krishna and Bapatla districts on Wednesday, and Nellore and Tirupati districts on Thursday.

"A five-member team headed by Rajendra Ratnoo, Executive Director, National Institute of Disaster Management will visit the affected places," said Ambedkar in an official release.

In the wake of Michaung, which made landfall near Bapatla town in the eponymous district, the southern state suffered extensive damage along most of its coastline. PTI STH KH