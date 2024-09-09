Central team to visit Telangana on Sept 11 to assess damage caused by heavy rains

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) A Central team, comprising six members, will visit Telangana on September 11 to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and flooding.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy spoke to the team leader K P Singh, Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, over the phone and told him about the situation on the ground, Reddy's staff said in a release on Monday.

Reddy visited the flood-hit areas at Khammam on Sunday.

The Central team would visit Khammam and Mahabubabad districts and other flood-hit areas on September 11 and interact with the victims and also officials, it said.

Twenty nine people lost their lives in the heavy rains and flooding in the state.

The state government has put the losses due to rain and floods at Rs 5,438 crore as per preliminary estimates.