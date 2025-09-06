Central team visits J&K;'s Reasi to assess rain, landslide damage

Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains and landslides, and suggested strengthening community-based disaster preparedness and prioritising the restoration of critical infrastructure.

The team was led by Colonel Kirti Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), an official spokesperson said. The team visited Udhampur and Reasi on Friday. It visited Kathua district on Thursday.

The team inspected several affected sites, including the Domel-Katra highway, the landslide-hit Ballani bridge and the slide site near the Shani temple in Katra, the spokesperson said.

Officials said the team also visited agricultural fields to review crop loss and interacted with farmers to understand their concerns.

The IMCT members were accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner Sukhdev Singh Samyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Katra, Piyush Dhotra and senior officers from various departments, who briefed them on damage to infrastructure, housing, crops and other sectors.

Later, the team attended a review meeting at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, where Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik presented details of losses to lives, livestock, crops, houses, government property and community assets. She also apprised the team of the ongoing restoration works, relief operations and rehabilitation measures.

The officials said relief camps have been set up at Mahore, Jameslan and Sarh for the affected population, where food, shelter, medical aid and other essentials are being provided.

The IMCT suggested strengthening community-based disaster preparedness, ensuring timely compensation to affected families and prioritising restoration of critical infrastructure.

The visit, the officials said, reflects the Centre's commitment to extending support for timely relief, rehabilitation and restoration in Reasi district. PTI AB RC