Central teams to visit Punjab mandis to assess impact of rains on paddy

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Monday said central teams will soon visit state mandis to assess the impact of recent rains on paddy.

During his visit to the Kharar grain market, the minister of food and civil supplies expressed satisfaction over the ongoing procurement operations and lauded the efforts of farmers, agencies, and officials ensuring smooth purchase despite challenging weather conditions.

He said Punjab has so far recorded an arrival of 18 lakh metric tonne of paddy, out of which 17 lakh metric tonne has already been procured.

In a statement, the minister further said that payments amounting to Rs 3,215 crore have been released to farmers against the procured paddy.

The state government already has a cash credit limit of Rs 27,000 crore for the ongoing Kharif marketing season, he said.

"Despite the inclement weather causing damage to crops in some areas, Punjab will fulfil its target of contributing 172 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to the central pool. The farmers of Punjab are facing the challenges of weather with great courage and resilience," he added.