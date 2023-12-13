Central teams visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv districts to take stock of drought

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Members of two inter-ministerial Central teams visited drought-hit villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv districts in Maharashtra on Wednesday to review the situation, a local official said.

The team that visited Dharashiv district comprised Moti Ram, an Assistant Commissioner in the Rural Development Ministry, Manoj Kumar, an Additional Secretary in the Disaster Management Department, and NITI Aayog research officer Shivcharan Meena, the official said.

A meeting was held at Dharashiv district collector's office where measures for tackling drought were discussed.

"Farmers can be encouraged to repay loans in time so that they can easily avail crop loans next time," said Moti Ram.

As per the local administration, the water recharging work is undertaken and a campaign is launched to spread awareness to save water in Lohara and Vashi areas in Dharashiv.

A team consisting of central cotton development officer A L Waghmare and Harish Hamburje visited Tuljapur, Chauka, Mohrira, and Dhanwat villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. PTI AW NSK