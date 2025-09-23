Central Tissue Bank, India's first, set up at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday launched a cashless Delhi Dental Council office and India's first Central Tissue Bank, The two facilities launched at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery and dental education in the country, he said.

The Delhi Dental Council, or DDC, which oversees registration of dentists and ethical practices in the capital, has become the first state dental council in India to introduce a cashless "V-Office" system.

The Central Tissue Bank was established in the Department of Periodontology of MAIDS.

The bank will supply patients with tissue or bone grafts, eliminating the need to purchase such material from the market. PTI NSM VN VN