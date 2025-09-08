Central University of Kerala faculty bags INSA visiting scientist award

Kasaragod (Kerala), Sep 8 (PTI) Dr Manikandan Rangaswamy, a faculty member of the Central University of Kerala here, has been awarded the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Visiting Scientist Award for 2025-2026.

An Assistant Professor of the Department of Mathematics, he received the award for his project proposal titled "Equilibrium Analysis of Service Systems with Strategic Agents", a University statement said here on Monday.

The research will be carried out under the INSA Visiting Scientist Programme at the Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR) Department, IIT Bombay, the host institute, it said.

The study will focus on equilibrium behavior in queueing systems with strategic decision-making and storage constraints, contributing significantly to applied probability, operations research, and decision sciences, the statement added. PTI LGK ADB