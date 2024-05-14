Central University of Kerala professor held for sexually harassing woman at amusement park

Kannur (Kerala), May 14 (PTI) An assistant professor of the Central University of Kerala has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman at an amusement park in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Efthikar Ahamed B, who teaches English at the Central University in neighbouring Kasaragod, was caught red-handed from the Vismaya Amusement Park here based on a complaint from the woman on Monday.

He was remanded by a local court and was sent to jail, police said.

The incident happened when the 22-year-old complainant and her family members were spending time at the wave pool at the amusement park.

"Initially, the woman thought that the behaviour of the professor was by mistake. But, when he repeated the same misbehaviour, she reacted against him publicly," a police officer said.

Based on the information received, Taliparamba police rushed to the park and collected details.

The woman stood by her statement and lodged a complaint against Ahamed, who was taken into custody soon, and his arrest was recorded later, police said.

The sections imposed on Ahamed include IPC Sections 354 (outrage women's modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment).

Police said Ahamed had already been facing similar sexual harassment complaints by a student of the Central University.

Based on a case registered by the Bakel police last year, he had been suspended from the university for some time. He rejoined the service only recently after the university revoked the suspension. PTI LGK KH