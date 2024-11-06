Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD invites bids for 'shifting of services' from Vigyan Bhawan Annexe

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department has invited bids to shift utilities from the Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, paving the way for the construction of two new buildings for the Common Central Secretariat as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

According to the CPWD tender document, the proposed work, titled "Shifting of Services from Vigyan Bhawan Annexe plot", is expected to be completed in 120 days, with an estimated project cost of around Rs 25 crore.

The new buildings for the Common Central Secretariat are likely to come up at the old residence of the vice president and the Vigyan Bhawan Annexe plot.

In its tender document, the CPWD said the proposed work includes redevelopment work, underground water tanks and pump rooms, external development works, designing of foundation, civil structure and electrical and mechanical work.

"There is no space available at site for setting up any labour hutments, stores, stacking of materials, site office for technical staff of agency executing the work, laboratory at site. The bidders shall have to arrange required space (outside Vigyan Bhawan Campus) on its own and nothing shall be paid on this account," the document said.

As part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government is constructing the Common Central Secretariat (CCS), which will house offices for over 50 ministries under one roof.

According to Central Vista's website, the CCS will comprise 10 office buildings and a Central Conference Centre.

Three buildings, currently nearing completion, have already been constructed on the site that previously housed the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The website says these 10 buildings will come up through redevelopment of the existing Central Secretariat Offices like Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, IGNCA, National Museum, Vice President Residence etc. located on either side of Rajpath.

They will occupy the present plots of existing buildings, leaving around two hectares to be added to the green public spaces by taking out irregular protrusions, the website states. PTI BUN IJT