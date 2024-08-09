Central water agency, Telangana govt teams meet over proposal to link Godavari, Cauvery rivers

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Officials of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) on Friday held a meeting with Telangana officials here as part of consultations on a proposal to link Godavari and Cauvery rivers.

Consultations began earlier and Telangana conveyed its views today. The process will continue, official sources said.

The topics for discussion include Telangana's share in the water from the rivers and the ways in which the Godavari and Cauvery can be linked, they said.

The proposals include transferring Godavari water to the Nagarjuna Sagar project and taking it to Cauvery from there, the sources said. They added that no decision was taken at the meeting today. PTI SJR ANE