Central Water Commission reports severe flood conditions at 25 stations across India

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Monday reported severe flood conditions at 25 stations across India, including 12 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Bihar, and one each in Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

Another 20 stations, including nine in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Assam, and one each in Delhi and West Bengal, are witnessing above-normal floods.

Inflow forecasts have been issued for 42 dams and barrages in states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yamuna at Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kannauj, and Auraiya, and the Ganga at Ghazipur, Fatehpur, Ballia, Budaun, Kanpur, and Varanasi are in severe or above-normal flood situations.

The Ghagra at Ayodhya and Ballia is also flowing at severe levels.

In Bihar, the Ganga at Patna, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Saran, the Kosi at Supaul and Khagaria, the Gandak at Vaishali, and the Burhi Gandak at Khagaria are in severe flood situations.

In Gujarat, rivers including Narmada, Tapi, Damanganga, Mahi, Sabarmati, Anas, Som, Rel, and Banas are expected to remain above normal to severe flood levels for the next two to three days.

Districts under alert include Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kheda. Inflows above threshold are expected in Ukai, Sardar Sarovar, Madhuban, Kadana, Dharoi, and Dantiwada projects.

In Rajasthan, above-normal to severe floods are expected in the Sabarmati and West Banas in Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, and Sirohi districts, and in the Banas and its tributaries in Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, and Rajsamand.

Inflows above threshold are forecast for Som Kamla, Mahi Bajaj Sagar, Kalisindh, Rana Pratap Sagar, Jawahar Dam, Bisalpur, and Kota Barrage.

In West Bengal, the Ganga at Farakka in Murshidabad is in severe flood, while the Teesta at Cooch Behar and the Jaldhaka at Jalpaiguri are above normal and rising.

In Assam, the Buridehing at Tinsukia is in severe flood, while the Brahmaputra at Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tezpur, Dhubri, and Goalpara, and tributaries such as the Dhansiri and Desang, are at above-normal levels.

In Uttarakhand, the Aglar at Tehri Garhwal is in severe flood, while the Song in Dehradun and Yamuna in Uttarkashi are rising above normal. Madhya Pradesh reported severe floods at Damoh and Datia, while Jharkhand reported severe floods at Palamu and Sahibganj.

Reservoir levels are critically high in the Cauvery basin, where Krishnarajasagar is at 97.7 per cent storage, Hemavathi at 99.6 per cent, Kabini at 99.7 per cent, Harangi at 97.8 per cent, and Mettur at 100 per cent.

The CWC said further rainfall in the catchments could lead to downstream flooding if water is released. PTI UZM MNK MNK