Central Zoo Authority to set up panel to examine potential of CSR contributions for zoos

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on Tuesday decided to constitute a sub-committee to examine and report on the potential of CSR contributions for zoos, according to officials.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav chaired the 43rd meeting of the CZA at the National Zoological Park.

"Significant decisions taken at the meeting included the constitution of a sub-committee to examine and report on the potential of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions for zoos and an enhanced frequency of CZA meetings henceforth, in line with the meetings of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife," a senior official of the Ministry said.

Yadav highlighted in the meeting that the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of zoos is an evidence-based, comprehensive, holistic and independent exercise that encourages the maintenance of the highest standards in zoos across the country.

"It was noted that one of the objectives envisaged in the National Policy on Zoos is to inspire empathy for wild animals among zoo visitors, and to promote understanding and awareness about the need for conservation of natural resources and maintenance of ecological balance.

"To achieve this, it was emphasised that outreach activities of zoos should be enhanced through the preparation of an annual calendar and action plan for the observance of important days, along with species-wise assignment of roles to zoos in this regard," the Ministry said in a statement.

The CZA, a statutory body under the environment ministry, also celebrated its 34th foundation day on Tuesday at the National Zoological Park.

During the event, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union minister of state for environment, said that a zoo is not just a display centre where people come to see animals.

"It is also a major opportunity for researchers and scientists to learn more about animal behaviour, animal care and to evolve better medical care methods. We are taking care of poor, defenceless animals here, and we really need to be very sensitive to what all can be done," he said.

Addressing officials at the Chief Wildlife Warden and Zoo Directors’ Conference, Singh asked them to reflect on whether they are taking into account the world’s best practices and learning from other zoos.

The minister noted that the younger generation is increasingly focused on virtual reality through mobile phones and is losing sensitivity towards the natural wonders around them. In this context, he said zoos play a critical role in making the younger generation, especially urban dwellers, aware of the natural world. PTI GJS GJS AMJ AMJ