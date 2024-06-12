Centralised database of govt-run homes, dedicated cells: NHRC advisory on welfare of widows

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The NHRC has issued an advisory to government authorities to ensure the welfare of widows and underlined the need to create a centralised database of all government-run homes for them.

The widows who desire to remarry or find partners should be linked to appropriate agencies or NGOs, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) advisory said.

The advisory has been issued to authorities in central and state governments and union territory administrations.

The NHRC said it felt the need to issue the advisory as it observed that widows face numerous challenges like emotional distress due to loss of spouse, social exclusion, loss of income and even loss of residence, it said.

It recommended the authorities create a centralised database of all government-run homes for widows on the websites of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) and all state departments concerned.

The WCD Ministry may deploy a team at the district level to visit these homes quarterly to monitor their living conditions including health, recreational and skill development facilities, it said.

The collector and district magistrate or deputy commissioner should be made accountable for the implementation of various welfare schemes regarding food, shelter, dignity and the protection of property, the advisory stated.

It has also recommended constituting a dedicated widows cell in each district and ensuring that all shelter homes are registered with it and are not overcrowded.

Aadhaar cards of all widows should be made and proper identity cards should be provided to them to enable them to access the benefits of social welfare schemes and ensure that they are not denied these for want of marriage registration certificates, it stated.

"Ensure proper implementation of their legal right to succession of the property by providing legal aid and creating awareness among them about this right," the NHRC said.

Efforts should be made to enrol them in education programmes like the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) to give them at least foundational literacy, including financial literacy. Shelter homes and ashrams may partner with local NGOs for this, it said.

Creation of self-help groups (SHGs) by widows for self-employment and entrepreneurial activities should be encouraged and agencies should ensure that all widows have a personal bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the commission said.

For widows in need of mental health support and care, specialised care should be arranged and recovery should be enabled, it said.

Utilisation of knowledge and experiences of widows in Anganwadis, orphanages, and primary schools should be encouraged to give them a sense of purpose and enhance children's life skills, it added.

According to the advisory, a widow should have the option of returning to a shelter home without undergoing fresh formalities in case of a failed marriage or relationship or the death of spouse or partner.

Destitute widows should be encouraged to participate in social and political activities, if necessary, by providing horizontal reservation in panchayats and municipal bodies; poverty indicators tailored to widows should be developed and qualitative data should be prepared to understand the challenges faced by widows, the advisory said.

The commission noted that widows are often left to fend for themselves after the demise of their spouses. Without adequate support from their families and the lack of financial independence, they are subjected to isolation from the community, even forced to leave their homes and seek refuge in shelter homes or ashrams.

