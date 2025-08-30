Centre advises states to prioritise 'visible cleanliness' in cities under SBM 2.0

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has asked states and union territories to prioritise "visible cleanliness" in cities and fast-track the transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, an official statement said on Saturday.

At a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, the ministry stressed that neglected and difficult spots, including legacy waste dumpsites, must be prioritised and beautified within a fixed time frame, according to the statement issued by the ministry.

He said cleanliness and urban development are "two sides of the same coin" and emphasised that CTUs should serve as "engines of change" for urban rejuvenation.

The ministry said over 8 lakh CTUs were transformed during the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in 2024.

A framework has been drawn up for time-bound clearance of CTUs through regular reviews, citizen mobilisation via the Swachhata App, and collaboration with PSUs, private firms, CSR groups and NGOs, it said. PTI BUN DIV DIV