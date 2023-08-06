Centre allocated Rs 50,000 crore for Dakshina Kannada in nine years: Kateel

Mangaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) The Union government had allocated Rs 50,000 crore for carrying out development works in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district from 2014 to 2023, BJP Karnataka state president and DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Sunday.

He was addressing the gathering at Mangaluru Junction railway station, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part virtually in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the station along with 507 other stations across the country. Kateel said the upgradation of Mangaluru Junction is being taken up at a cost of Rs 19.32 crore.

He said Bantwal and Subramanya Road railway stations in the district will also be developed soon. The Bantwal railway station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 26.18 crore, while Subramanya station will be modified using Rs 23.73 crore under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

Kateel claimed that the nine years of Modi government at the Centre have been a golden era in the country, with development visible in all sectors.

The BJP state chief said he has requested the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat express up to Mangaluru. Efforts are also being made to relocate the regional office of the Konkan Railway from Karwar to Mangaluru, he said.

MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Bharath Y Shetty, MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary, Mangaluru mayor Jayanand Anchan and local corporator Shobha Poojary were among those present at the programme.

Mangaluru Junction is one of the important stations along the west coast from Thiruvananthapuram to Ahmedabad. Almost all passing trains from the South to the North halt here for watering purpose.

The station handles 82 trains, including two Rajdhani, two Garib Rath, 36 mail and express, two AC superfast, two MEMU, two Sampark Kranthi, four Duronto, 28 superfast, two Humsafar and one Antyodaya train. PTI MVG MVG ANE