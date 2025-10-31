Centre allocates 48 routes for seaplane service in Kerala: Tourism Minister Riyas

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Friday said that the Centre has allocated 48 routes for seaplanes in the state.

Riyas shared the news in a Facebook post in which he also said that a plan to provide basic infrastructure as part of starting the seaplane project was also being prepared.

The minister said that the routes have been allocated to the IndiaOne Air, Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Pvt Ltd (MEHAIR), Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) and SpiceJet airlines.

He said that the state government had earlier mentioned that continuous interventions will be carried out to commence the seaplane project in Kerala.

"As part of that, a seaplane test flight was conducted from Kochi to Mattupetty in Idukki district," Riyas said in his post.

The LDF government has allocated funds in the budget for the seaplane project, he said.

"We will move forward by uniting everyone to make the seaplane project through dams a reality in Kerala," he added.

The seaplane service, which comes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), aims to enhance connectivity across Kerala's four airports and backwaters, offering subsidised fares.

The service will use small planes with capacities of 9, 15, 17, 20 and 30 seats, with passengers boarding from waterdromes that float on water, the government had said earlier.

The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the four international airports in the state and the hinterland.

Waterdromes may also be established around major waterbodies in all districts. In addition to Bolgatty and Mattupetti, locations under consideration include Kovalam, Ashtamudi, Punnamada, Kumarakom, Vembanad, Malampuzha, and Bekal, the government had said last year. PTI HMP KH