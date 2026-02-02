Centre allocates Rs 1,086 crore for J-K rail infrastructure in Budget: Vaishnaw

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that the Centre has allocated approximately Rs 1,086 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in the rail budget, even as he announced that efforts are underway to further strengthen rail connectivity in remote areas of the Union territory.

"The Union Railway Ministry has allocated approximately Rs 1,086 crore to Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 2,911 crore to Himachal Pradesh, and Rs 5,673 crore to Punjab in the rail budget. This reflects the government’s strong commitment to strengthening rail infrastructure and connectivity in the region," Vaishnaw told reporters during a virtual press conference.

The minister said that the Vande Bharat train has played a crucial role in ensuring connectivity and public service in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during the winter months when road links often remain closed.

He said that the semi-high-speed express trains have also promoted regional identity by serving local cuisines.

"In the Vande Bharat train operating from Jammu, Dogri cuisine is served, while Kashmiri cuisine is served in the train returning from Srinagar to Jammu," he said.

Vaishnaw said that efforts are underway to further strengthen rail connectivity in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He said railway infrastructure from Baramulla to Uri has been prepared, and the approval process for the project is underway.

He added that the survey and Detailed Project Report (DPR) work for the proposed Jammu–Rajouri rail project is progressing at a fast pace.

Proposals for constructing two to three additional rail lines along the Baramulla–Srinagar section were examined but have been put on hold following concerns raised by the state government and MPs over possible damage to apple orchards, he said at the presser.

The divisional railway manager, Jammu Vivek Kumar, said that the Railways aims to make rail connectivity the main driver of development, tourism and employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Railways' commitment is not only to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India but also to make rail the main medium for development, tourism and employment. This all-weather rail system will become the economic lifeline of the Valley," Kumar said.