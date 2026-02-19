Centre allocates Rs 491 cr for Tripura-Mizoram gas pipeline project

Aizawl, Feb 19 (PTI) Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova informed the state assembly on Thursday that the Centre has allocated Rs 491 crore for the implementation of the Tripura-Mizoram natural gas pipeline project.

Replying to a query from opposition BJP member Dr K. Beichhua, the minister noted that the Centre has earmarked a total of Rs 9,265 crore for the broader North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid.

Of this total fund, Rs 491 crore is specifically designated for the 119.5-km stretch connecting Panisagar in Tripura to Aizawl, he said.

Officials confirmed that the project, executed by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), has reached a significant milestone with 45 per cent of the physical work now complete.

Providing a technical breakdown, officials stated that welding work stands at 52 per cent, while pipe lowering has reached 40 per cent.

The entire 119.5-km project is expected to be completed by December 2027, they said.

The pipeline originates from the Panisagar receiving terminal in Tripura and passes through several Mizoram villages, including Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrthah, Tuidam, and Darlak, before reaching the Mamit area. From there, it will proceed toward Lengte and terminate at the proposed Sihhmui receiving terminal, located approximately 21 km from Aizawl.

Once the pipeline installation to Sihhmui is finalised, the Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited (TNGCL) will spearhead the local distribution network for Aizawl residents, according to officials.

Lalchhanzova said laying of pipes for internal distribution within the capital has not yet commenced, as the TNGCL must first secure all necessary land and site clearances.

The minister earlier announced that Mizoram is on track to transition to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by early 2028.

Following IGGL's completion of the primary pipeline, TNGCL will begin providing PNG connections to Aizawl and Mamit, bringing the service to the Mizo people by early 2028, he had said. PTI CORR NN