Centre allotted Rs 13,000 cr in budget for tribal development in Northeast: Sonowal

Shillong, Jul 27 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the Centre has allotted Rs 13,000 crore in the budget for the empowerment of tribal communities of the Northeast.

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways claimed this was a 200 per cent increase since 2014-15.

"The provision in this budget for empowerment of tribal communities has increased by nearly 200 per cent with an allocation of Rs 13,000 crore, which will be used for the welfare of the tribal communities," Sonowal said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the allocation was made as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified the northeastern region as 'Ashtalakshmi' and the "new engine of India's growth".

Sonowal said the region stands to benefit from this budget as it aims to empower the region's economic, industrial and agricultural sectors.

"We are working towards unlocking the tremendous potential of the Northeast as a hub of natural farming and horticulture," he said.

An allocation of Rs 598 crore for eco-friendly sustainable agriculture will control the adverse effects of climate change, soil erosion and insect, pest and disease infestation, which will greatly improve agricultural output from the region, he said.

The budget also aims at boosting the manufacturing and services sector, especially through MUDRA scheme that provides necessary credit support to the MSMEs.

"This will not only empower the entrepreneurial prospects but also create huge employment opportunities. A new credit guarantee scheme will also support the MSMEs to enhance their operational capabilities and foster growth in the region's industrial sector," he said.

The Union budget also made significant financial injection to boost infrastructure via phase IV of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to provide all-weather connectivity to remote areas, including in the Northeast, he said.

"The PMGSY has already connected 3,482 km of roads across Meghalaya at a total cost of Rs 2,310.76 crore since 2014. The budget has made a provision of Rs 2.66 lakh crore for rural development including rural infrastructure for the Northeast. A total of Rs 19,338 crore has been allotted in the budget for improvement of road connectivity in the Northeast," he added. PTI JOP ACD