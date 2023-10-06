Centre and J&K admin plan 'collaborative assault' to root out terrorism in the state

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir has announced a series of stringent measures aimed at preventing the emergence of new terror organizations within its borders.

Home Minister Amit Shah has called upon all anti-terrorism agencies to adopt an uncompromising approach and urged them to think innovatively to counter terrorism effectively.

Following the Home Minister's statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief, Dilbag Singh, expressed their unwavering commitment to eradicating the last remnants of terrorism in the Union Territory.

In a bid to enhance coordination between central and state agencies, the Home Minister proposed the establishment of a model anti-terrorism structure under the purview of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), with standardized investigation procedures for all anti-terrorism agencies across states.

"Every anti-terrorism agency must employ such a relentless approach that the formation of new terrorist organizations becomes impossible," emphasized the Home Minister.

He stressed that the role of agencies like NIA, ATS, and STF should extend beyond mere investigation, encouraging them to explore innovative methods to combat terrorism effectively.

Furthermore, the Home Minister acknowledged the government's robust stance on various challenges, including cryptocurrency, hawala, terror funding, organized crime syndicates, and narco-terrorism, which has yielded positive results. However, he emphasized the need for continued efforts to address these issues comprehensively.

In line with these efforts, the government has established numerous database verticals over the past five years. The Home Minister urged both central and state agencies to make multidimensional and artificial intelligence-based use of this data for investigation, prosecution, prevention, and action against terrorism.

The Home Minister also emphasized the importance of police stations and young police officers maximizing the use of this extensive database.

He proposed the implementation of a common training module for all central and state-level counter-terrorism agencies to ensure uniformity in their approach.

Highlighting the decline in terror attacks, the Home Minister praised the security forces for their role in achieving a more peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

He noted a significant reduction in incidents, civilian casualties, and security force casualties over the past nine years, attributing this positive trend to the concerted efforts of various agencies.

To combat terrorism effectively, the Home Minister stressed the need to dismantle its entire ecosystem and called for a collaborative approach among all stakeholders.

He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the success of central and state agencies in curbing terrorism in the country over the last nine years.

In addition to the operational updates, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), led by incarcerated separatist leader Shabitr Shah, as an unlawful association for five years. Several other separatist organizations, including JKLF and Jamaat-i-Islami, have already been banned in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in south Kashmir, a student was targeted by terrorists, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced in the region. Additionally, a major cordon and search operation has been underway for four days in the hilly border areas of Rajouri.