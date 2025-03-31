Centre, Andhra formulating joint action plan to strengthen Vizag Steel Plant

Amaravati, Mar 31 (PTI) The central and state governments are formulating a comprehensive action plan to strengthen the Vizag Steel Plant (VPS).

A delegation from the Union Ministry of Steel held discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district, on Monday, said an official release.

"The discussions primarily focused on the developments following the NDA government's approval of a financial package for the Vizag Steel Plant and the necessary measures to be taken," the release added.

Union Minister of State for Steel B Srinivasa Varma, who participated in the meeting, expressed gratitude to the chief minister for the state government's initiative in providing security to the plant through the Special Protection Force (SPF).

Further, Naidu discussed key aspects with the delegation, including the regular review of the steel plant’s progress and the reopening of the third blast furnace in addition to the two currently in operation.

He emphasised the emotional and economic significance of the Vizag Steel Plant, or Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), to the state and the need to safeguard its future, according to the release.

He stressed that both the central and state governments must work in coordination to restore the steel plant to its former glory, assuring that the state government would continue providing the necessary support. PTI STH SSK KH